Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $413.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to post $413.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $419.00 million and the lowest is $409.64 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $353.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Extra Space Storage.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.73.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $194.60 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $106.33 and a 52-week high of $203.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.33 and its 200 day moving average is $169.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.11%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,635,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 62.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 349,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 27,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.