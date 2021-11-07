Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will announce sales of $4.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.41 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $3.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $18.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.49 billion to $18.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $20.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROST. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $119.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.90. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $92.58 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

