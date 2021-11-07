FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Issued By Truist Securiti

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

HURN stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after acquiring an additional 640,341 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,945,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,761,000 after acquiring an additional 90,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 83,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 69,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

