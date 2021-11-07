FY2021 EPS Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Increased by Analyst

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will earn ($1.89) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.92). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.83.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $276.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 1.61. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $159.18 and a 12-month high of $286.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

