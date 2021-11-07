CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.30

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.30 and last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 3342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins increased their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC increased their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.78, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.70.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.68 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CAE during the first quarter valued at $449,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CAE by 147,876.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 139,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CAE by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after acquiring an additional 59,088 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CAE by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CAE by 57.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 197,960 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

