The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.41

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$83.41 and last traded at C$83.41, with a volume of 412546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$82.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective (down from C$86.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$86.44.

The firm has a market cap of C$100.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$79.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$79.37.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.74 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.9299994 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.35%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

