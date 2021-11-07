Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.02

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.02 and last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 45386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 12.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

