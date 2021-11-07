FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Kforce Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kforce in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

KFRC stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average is $60.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.24. Kforce has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $75.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 30.23%.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $359,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $964,710.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,697 shares of company stock worth $5,069,404 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 2.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 571.1% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,932,000 after buying an additional 498,443 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Kforce during the third quarter valued at $309,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 993.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 111,738 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 70.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.