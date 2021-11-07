Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.77

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.77 and last traded at $48.35, with a volume of 3363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,055,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,588,000 after buying an additional 160,713 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,825,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,307,000 after purchasing an additional 134,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,409,000 after purchasing an additional 92,921 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,841,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,420,000 after purchasing an additional 56,514 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.