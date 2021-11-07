Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Sets New 12-Month High at $581.50

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 581.50 ($7.60) and last traded at GBX 574.50 ($7.51), with a volume of 88823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 571 ($7.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 519.29.

Get Bytes Technology Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. Bytes Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.