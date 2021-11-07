Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.28

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.28 and last traded at $83.57, with a volume of 554904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.72. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8,403.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $238,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $131,463.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,045 shares of company stock worth $780,342. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at $488,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 8.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 8.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

