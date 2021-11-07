B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$457.62 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.30.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$5.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.31. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.21 and a twelve month high of C$9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,632,602 shares in the company, valued at C$17,654,445.72. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$144,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,946,031.62. Insiders have sold 135,082 shares of company stock worth $654,333 over the last 90 days.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.