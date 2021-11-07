Desjardins Comments on iA Financial Co. Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for iA Financial in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $8.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.10. Desjardins also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.39.

Shares of IAG opened at C$74.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$72.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$70.16. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$51.38 and a 1-year high of C$76.87.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total value of C$281,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$198,494.81.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

