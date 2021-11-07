Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five Point had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

NYSE:FPH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.37. 222,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,107. Five Point has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Five Point stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Five Point were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

