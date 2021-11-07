Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Raised to C$109.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$105.00 to C$109.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$101.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$105.56.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE GRT.UN opened at C$99.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$92.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$86.14. The firm has a market cap of C$6.53 billion and a PE ratio of 7.96. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$71.66 and a twelve month high of C$101.83.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.