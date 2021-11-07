FY2021 EPS Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Decreased by Raymond James

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$2.73 on Friday. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$2.06 and a one year high of C$5.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$222.60 million and a PE ratio of 65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.91.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

