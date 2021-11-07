GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) PT Raised to C$58.00

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut shares of GFL Environmental to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.92.

TSE GFL opened at C$49.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of C$27.82 and a 12-month high of C$54.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.56.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

