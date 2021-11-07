First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

FCR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of First Capital Realty and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Capital Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.13.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty stock opened at C$19.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,588.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.23. First Capital Realty has a 12-month low of C$12.71 and a 12-month high of C$19.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.86.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.