NV5 Global (NVEE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. NV5 Global has set its FY 2021 guidance at $4.200-$4.550 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.72 million. On average, analysts expect NV5 Global to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $114.71 on Friday. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $60.37 and a 12-month high of $115.13. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.22.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,662 shares in the company, valued at $12,250,253.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,941,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $4,200,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NV5 Global stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of NV5 Global worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

