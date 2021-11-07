ZIX (ZIXI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect ZIX to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect ZIX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $8.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The company has a market cap of $497.45 million, a PE ratio of -25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. ZIX has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIXI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ZIX by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 125,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ZIX by 469.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 72,014 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ZIX by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

About ZIX

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

