AssetMark Financial (AMK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,352.82 and a beta of 1.13. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $903,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $253,741.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,018 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

