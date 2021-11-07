Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Increased to C$95.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EQB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$89.50 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$80.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitable Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$110.81.

Shares of EQB opened at C$80.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 9.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$130.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$137.24. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$45.75 and a 52 week high of C$84.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.43, for a total transaction of C$469,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,311,935.96. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total transaction of C$78,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,264,320. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,750 over the last 90 days.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

