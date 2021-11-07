NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $55,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,016.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

