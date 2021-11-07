Capital Southwest’s (CSWC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.75.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $641.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $28.41.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 48.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.78%.

In related news, Director William R. Thomas III acquired 4,000 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,359.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,081 shares of company stock valued at $138,715. Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 57.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth $66,000. Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 15.0% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 135,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 17,602 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth $507,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.