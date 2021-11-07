Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leju Holdings Limited is an online-to-offline, or O2O, real estate services provider in China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services through its online platform, which consists of local Websites and various mobile applications. The Company also operates various real estate and home furnishing websites. Leju Holdings Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Leju alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEJU opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Leju has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leju (LEJU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.