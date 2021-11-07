I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMAB. China Renaissance Securities lifted their target price on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, I-Mab presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.50.

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $32.64 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 342.1% during the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in I-Mab by 1,020.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,988 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,009,000 after purchasing an additional 713,414 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,178,000 after buying an additional 413,106 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 22.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,951,000 after purchasing an additional 156,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

