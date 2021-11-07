$845.41 Million in Sales Expected for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to post sales of $845.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $845.30 million and the highest is $845.52 million. Cimpress reported sales of $786.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $92.42 on Friday. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.97, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cimpress by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cimpress by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

