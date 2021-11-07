Head-To-Head Contrast: BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) versus Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND)

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) and Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BioForce Nanosciences and Scientific Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Scientific Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Scientific Industries has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.08%. Given Scientific Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scientific Industries is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Scientific Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Scientific Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Scientific Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 1,183.43 -$158.41 million N/A N/A Scientific Industries $9.77 million 2.97 -$3.67 million ($0.97) -6.70

Scientific Industries has higher revenue and earnings than BioForce Nanosciences.

Risk and Volatility

BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -1.97, indicating that its stock price is 297% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scientific Industries has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Scientific Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -1,593.14% Scientific Industries -37.58% -20.88% -17.38%

Summary

Scientific Industries beats BioForce Nanosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. provides natural vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, powders and beverages. It markets products through social media and telemarketing. The company was founded on December 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

Scientific Industries Company Profile

Scientific Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment. It operates through the following segments: Benchtop Laboratory Equipment and Bioprocessing Systems. The Benchtop Laboratory Equipment segment manufactures and markets standard equipment for research in university and pharmacy laboratories sold through equipment distributors and online.The Bioprocessing Systems segment deals with the development and sublicensing of bioprocessing systems and products for research in university and industrial laboratories. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Bohemia, NY.

