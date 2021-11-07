OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.95.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.57 to C$3.83 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

OGI opened at C$2.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.24. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$1.41 and a 52 week high of C$8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$845.56 million and a PE ratio of -4.54.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

