Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Medallion Financial Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MFIN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 26.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

