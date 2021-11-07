Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Raised to C$126.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$127.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$145.14.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$136.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$133.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$127.93. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$94.56 and a 1-year high of C$137.00. The stock has a market cap of C$5.94 billion and a PE ratio of 54.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 5.5999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

