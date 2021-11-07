Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at C$14.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10. Resolute Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$6.09 and a 12-month high of C$21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

