BMO Capital Markets Raises Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$30.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on POU. National Bank Financial raised shares of Paramount Resources to an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.18.

POU stock opened at C$23.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$2.45 and a one year high of C$23.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.15.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$274.75 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.70 per share, with a total value of C$25,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$273,646.90.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

