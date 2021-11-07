Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$74.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.21.
SLF opened at C$70.71 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$54.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.46.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.