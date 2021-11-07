Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$74.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.21.

SLF opened at C$70.71 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$54.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.46.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

