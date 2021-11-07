FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Merus Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merus in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.06) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.41). William Blair also issued estimates for Merus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

Get Merus alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on MRUS. Roth Capital raised their price target on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Merus stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. Merus has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative return on equity of 39.37% and a negative net margin of 185.10%.

In other Merus news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $306,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 25.5% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,185,000 after buying an additional 1,479,500 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 33.1% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after buying an additional 472,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 91.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after buying an additional 233,418 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 131.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 181,564 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 272.1% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 286,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 209,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.