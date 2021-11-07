REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.46 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of REGENXBIO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $5.46 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.61. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q4 2021 earnings at $9.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $39.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the third quarter worth $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the third quarter worth $1,414,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the third quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

