PROG Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for PROG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.97 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PROG’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of PRG opened at $46.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94. PROG has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.38 million. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in PROG by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in PROG by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PROG by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PROG news, Director Douglas C. Curling acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $107,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

