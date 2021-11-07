Brokers Set Expectations for Owens Corning’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $8.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.88. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s FY2022 earnings at $9.48 EPS.

OC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.15.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $95.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 39,596.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 127,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 427,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

