Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.370-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.13 million.

NYSE:BHE traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 207,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,100. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $931.13 million, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.03. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, Director Greef-Safft Anne De purchased 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,974.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,971.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

