Model N (MODN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Model N (NYSE:MODN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Model N to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Model N to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MODN opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Model N has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $48.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on MODN. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In related news, SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $45,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $176,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

