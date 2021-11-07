urban-gro (UGRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. urban-gro has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. urban-gro had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter.

Shares of UGRO stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77. urban-gro has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $162.00.

In other urban-gro news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $182,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in urban-gro stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of urban-gro as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

