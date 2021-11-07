Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 18.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) was down 18.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $227.05 and last traded at $230.34. Approximately 319,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,282,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.02.

The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.93.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $6,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $653,911,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 400,250 shares of company stock valued at $151,508,275. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,997,000 after buying an additional 112,251 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Moderna by 11.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Moderna by 96.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $52,529,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.69 and its 200 day moving average is $295.50. The stock has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.