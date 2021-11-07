Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 18.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) was down 18.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $227.05 and last traded at $230.34. Approximately 319,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,282,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.02.
The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.93.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,997,000 after buying an additional 112,251 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Moderna by 11.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Moderna by 96.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $52,529,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.69 and its 200 day moving average is $295.50. The stock has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
