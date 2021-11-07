ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$12.76 and last traded at C$12.70, with a volume of 4797984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.97.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 108.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARX shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85.

ARC Resources Company Profile (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

