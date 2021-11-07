Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VG. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

Shares of VG opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.50, a PEG ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vonage has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $17.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. Vonage’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vonage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 288,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vonage by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,245,000 after purchasing an additional 340,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vonage by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,145,000 after purchasing an additional 182,619 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vonage in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Vonage by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

