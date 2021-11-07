BMO Capital Markets Increases Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to C$30.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PRMRF. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised shares of Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $18.78.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

