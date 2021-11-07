Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €67.00 ($78.82) target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DPW. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €66.14 ($77.81).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €55.66 ($65.48) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €56.01 and a 200-day moving average of €55.77. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.