iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Increased to C$85.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.72.

iA Financial stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average of $56.60. iA Financial has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $61.64.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

