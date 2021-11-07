Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at B. Riley

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $58.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR opened at $67.24 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.31.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.