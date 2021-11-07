Head-To-Head Contrast: PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) vs. Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Ping Identity has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ping Identity and PTC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ping Identity 0 6 6 1 2.62 PTC 0 1 10 0 2.91

Ping Identity currently has a consensus target price of $33.64, suggesting a potential upside of 23.12%. PTC has a consensus target price of $146.55, suggesting a potential upside of 16.36%. Given Ping Identity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ping Identity is more favorable than PTC.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ping Identity and PTC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ping Identity $243.59 million 9.21 -$11.89 million $0.17 160.71 PTC $1.46 billion 10.14 $130.70 million $1.85 68.08

PTC has higher revenue and earnings than Ping Identity. PTC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ping Identity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ping Identity and PTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ping Identity -11.55% -0.46% -0.35% PTC 13.82% 18.25% 7.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Ping Identity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of PTC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Ping Identity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of PTC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PTC beats Ping Identity on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications. The company's platform offers solutions, such as secure single sign-on; multi-factor authentication; security control for applications and APIs, or access security; personalized and unified profile directories; data governance to control access to identity data; and artificial intelligence and machine learning powered API security. Its customers include enterprises in Fortune 100, U.S. banks, healthcare companies, aerospace companies, auto manufacturers, and North American retailers. The company was formerly known as Roaring Fork Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Ping Identity Holding Corp. in August 2019. Ping Identity Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About PTC

PTC, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

