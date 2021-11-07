Reviewing Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) and Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get PTC alerts:

85.2% of PTC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Ping Identity shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of PTC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Ping Identity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PTC and Ping Identity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC $1.46 billion 10.14 $130.70 million $1.85 68.08 Ping Identity $243.59 million 9.21 -$11.89 million $0.17 160.71

PTC has higher revenue and earnings than Ping Identity. PTC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ping Identity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PTC and Ping Identity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC 13.82% 18.25% 7.56% Ping Identity -11.55% -0.46% -0.35%

Risk & Volatility

PTC has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ping Identity has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PTC and Ping Identity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC 0 1 10 0 2.91 Ping Identity 0 6 6 1 2.62

PTC currently has a consensus price target of $146.55, suggesting a potential upside of 16.36%. Ping Identity has a consensus price target of $33.64, suggesting a potential upside of 23.12%. Given Ping Identity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ping Identity is more favorable than PTC.

Summary

PTC beats Ping Identity on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications. The company's platform offers solutions, such as secure single sign-on; multi-factor authentication; security control for applications and APIs, or access security; personalized and unified profile directories; data governance to control access to identity data; and artificial intelligence and machine learning powered API security. Its customers include enterprises in Fortune 100, U.S. banks, healthcare companies, aerospace companies, auto manufacturers, and North American retailers. The company was formerly known as Roaring Fork Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Ping Identity Holding Corp. in August 2019. Ping Identity Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.